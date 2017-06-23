Arkansas State Police investigating after human remains found

PARAGOULD -- Law enforcement officials on Thursday found human remains in Paragould and have summoned the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, Greene County Coroner Dick Pace said.

Officers with the Paragould Police Department found the remains in Paragould on Thursday morning after receiving a call, but declined to say where.

Pace identified them as human remains, but did not know when the person died or the cause of the death, he said.

Authorities will send the remains to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner of death and to attempt to identify the body, he said.

