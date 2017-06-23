Arkansas State Police investigating after human remains found
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:36 a.m.
PARAGOULD -- Law enforcement officials on Thursday found human remains in Paragould and have summoned the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, Greene County Coroner Dick Pace said.
Officers with the Paragould Police Department found the remains in Paragould on Thursday morning after receiving a call, but declined to say where.
Pace identified them as human remains, but did not know when the person died or the cause of the death, he said.
Authorities will send the remains to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the manner of death and to attempt to identify the body, he said.
State Desk on 06/23/2017
Print Headline: Police investigate Paragould remains
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas State Police investigating after human remains found
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.