Police investigate possible murder-suicide after 2 found dead inside Arkansas home

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead, each with a gunshot wound, inside a Fort Smith home midday Friday, officials said.

Fort Smith police went to the 3000 block of Willow Cove around 12:35 p.m. to investigate a death, according to a news release.

Two men at the scene told police they went to the address to check on their parents who were not answering phone calls. All of the doors and windows were locked, but the parents could be seen inside the sunroom at the back of the home and were unresponsive, the two sons said.

When police went inside, they found the bodies of a 47-year-old woman sitting on the couch and a 55-year-old man lying on the floor, the release said. Both had a single gunshot wound, and a semi-automatic pistol was on the floor between them, police said.

Neither person was identified.

Evidence at the scene suggests a murder-suicide is possible, police said. The investigation is ongoing.