Springdale D-lineman Isaiah Nichols talks about pledge to Hogs
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
PHOTO BY SPENCER TIREY
Springdale defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, an Arkansas commit, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about realizing his childhood dream to be a Razorback.
Bulldogs Coach Zak Clark also joined the show to give insight on why Nichols has such a high ceiling.
Nichols, 6-3, 265 pounds, picked the Razorback over 12 scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others. He earned his offer with a strong performance at the Trench Hog camp on Sunday.
