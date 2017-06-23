Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 1:20 p.m.

Springdale D-lineman Isaiah Nichols talks about pledge to Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

brian-early-left-an-assistant-coach-with-arkansas-state-times-isaiah-nichols-of-springdale-in-the-40-yard-dash-tuesday-june-7-2016-at-tiger-stadium-in-bentonville

PHOTO BY SPENCER TIREY

Brian Early, left, an assistant coach with Arkansas State times Isaiah Nichols of Springdale in the 40-yard dash, Tuesday, June 7, 2016, at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville.

Springdale defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, an Arkansas commit, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about realizing his childhood dream to be a Razorback.

Bulldogs Coach Zak Clark also joined the show to give insight on why Nichols has such a high ceiling.

Nichols, 6-3, 265 pounds, picked the Razorback over 12 scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others. He earned his offer with a strong performance at the Trench Hog camp on Sunday.

