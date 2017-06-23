Springdale D-lineman Isaiah Nichols talks about pledge to Hogs

Springdale defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, an Arkansas commit, joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about realizing his childhood dream to be a Razorback.

Bulldogs Coach Zak Clark also joined the show to give insight on why Nichols has such a high ceiling.

Nichols, 6-3, 265 pounds, picked the Razorback over 12 scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, North Carolina State, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others. He earned his offer with a strong performance at the Trench Hog camp on Sunday.