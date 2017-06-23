4 arrested in after 10 pounds of methamphetamine found in vehicle in North Little Rock, police say

North Little Rock police arrested four people on drug trafficking charges after finding 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle Thursday morning, according to reports.

Mark Gillespie, 52, of Little Rock; David Nunnelly, 32, of Quitman; Ricky Bennett, 38, of Conway; and Joyce Clarke, 32, of Jacksonville were each charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Officers followed Gillespie and Nunnelly from a drug deal and stopped the men in separate vehicles about 11:55 a.m. on Interstate 40 westbound, according to an arrest report. About 10 pounds of methamphetamine were found in Nunnelly's vehicle, along with a loaded 9mm handgun, the report said.

Police said Bennett and Clarke were passengers in Nunnelly's vehicle. Bennett tried to run from police but was arrested soon afterward, according to the report.

Bennett was additionally charged with fleeing.

Under Arkansas law, anyone in possession of more than 7.05 ounces, or slightly less than half a pound, of meth or cocaine is trafficking a controlled substance.

Gillespie, Nunnelly, Bennett and Clarke were each being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.