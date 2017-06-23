Home /
Style: A condo with girly glam
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:20 a.m.
Louisa Bargeron loved the 10-foot ceilings, the fireplace with the original tile and the claw-foot tub in her one-bedroom co-op at the venerable Ontario in Washington. The hodgepodge kitchen, the cracked ancient bathroom tile and her collection of mismatched furniture — not so much.
Bargeron felt unsure of how to get her taste and personality, and a bit of girly glam, into her 835-square-foot home while keeping its historical character. So she contacted designers Kiera Kushlan and Jessica Centella of Residents Understood. Today, she has a stylish new kitchen with an oak library ladder to reach high cabinets, a sparkly chandelier over her bed, a warm green dining room with an art-deco-inspired bar cart and a bohemian bathroom with black walls, brass sconces and white marble subway tiles.
See Saturday’s Style to see the result.
