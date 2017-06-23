Texan indicted in mosque blaze

VICTORIA, Texas — A man has been indicted on a hate crime charge in connection with a January fire that destroyed a Texas mosque, authorities announced on Thursday.

Marq Vincent Perez is accused by federal prosecutors of starting a Jan. 28 fire that destroyed the Islamic center in his hometown of Victoria, located 125 miles southwest of Houston.

Perez, 25, was indicted on two counts on Thursday: hate crime-damage to religious property and use of a fire to commit a federal felony.

He had previously been indicted for possession of an unregistered destructive device for an unrelated incident in which he is accused of trying to set fire to a former friend’s car on Jan. 15.

If convicted of the hate crime charge, the most serious count, Perez could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Perez’s attorney, Mark Di Carlo, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Perez has remained jailed without bail since being arrested in March on the charge unrelated to the mosque fire.