2 people arrested in Little Rock attack, robbery

Little Rock police Friday arrested two people accused of attacking and robbing a man last month.

Tyeigh Holloway, 19, and Sabrina Stillman, 40, were charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Police said the two robbed a man May 6 at 13600 Cantrell Road, west of Ives Road. Stillman distracted the man and Holloway approached him from behind and held a knife to his throat, according to an arrest report.

Stillman then took cash from the man's pockets, and Holloway choked him until he was unconscious, according to the report.

The report did not identify the man who was robbed.

Holloway and Stillman were being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Metro on 06/24/2017