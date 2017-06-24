2 people shot in Little Rock, police say

Two people have been shot in Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 4500 block of Montclair Road, dispatch records show. That area is south of 16th Street and west of Cedar Street.

The Little Rock Police Department a short time later said on Twitter it was a "double shooting."

The conditions of the victims wasn't immediately known and it also wasn't clear if any arrests had been made.