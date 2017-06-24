Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 11:19 a.m.

22-year-old Arkansas resident drowns in Oklahoma lake

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:48 a.m.

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A 22-year-old Arkansas resident has drowned after going underwater in a swimming area of an Oklahoma lake.

A preliminary report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Centerton, Arkansas, resident Anthony Scarpati died Friday afternoon on Skiatook Lake in Osage County.

Troopers say Scarpati was swimming at Twin Points Swimming Beach on the lake with friends when he swam out to a marker buoy. Troopers say he went underwater as he was returning to shore and didn't resurface. His body was recovered about an hour later about 20 yards from shore.

The patrol report says Scarpati wasn't wearing a life vest.

