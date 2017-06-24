5 ways to handle a tight spot

Small spaces demand a more imaginative approach to storage and decorating. Designers Kiera Kushlan and Jessica Centella of Residents Understood in Washington had lots of creative ideas for Louisa Bargeron's 835-square-foot co-op. We asked them for some pointers based on the space problems they faced.

• Be innovative with storage. Bargeron had a lot of beautiful sheet sets and duvet covers that didn't have a home, given the absence of a linen closet. Kushlan and Centella solved the problem with a black dresser that stores all of her linens and acts as a media console in the living room. To add sparkle, they swapped out the hardware with chunky pink gem pulls.

• Focus on your priorities. Bargeron desperately wanted a washer and dryer in her home but could not spare a closet. So they had to end up in the kitchen. By closing off an unnecessary second door to the kitchen, Kushlan and Centella were able to make room for a stacked washer and dryer in a corner. A tall pantry cabinet was used to house a 24-inch front-load washer and 24-inch ventless dryer.

• Take advantage of high ceilings. One of the best things about old buildings is often the generous ceiling height. Bargeron's kitchen offered lots of opportunity for vertical storage, but it wouldn't be accessible to a person of average height. Kushlan and Centella say one of their favorite parts of the project was adding a rolling ladder to the kitchen. It not only looks beautiful but allows Bargeron to easily reach all of her dishes, even on the highest shelves.

• Don't let the TV ruin your fireplace aesthetic. Bargeron's living room features a beautiful old fireplace and mantel. The last thing anyone wanted was to hang a television above it. So instead, Kushlan and Centella placed it on a black dresser on another wall. To keep the furniture grouping centered around the fireplace, they used two green leather swivel chairs so guests can either center themselves for conversation or spin around to view the TV.

• Consider smaller appliances. Because there were five major appliances going into the 80-square-foot kitchen, the designers were concerned about cabinet storage. Smaller appliances had to be used to give the owner everything on her wish list. Among the selections were an 18-inch Bosch 800 series dishwasher and a 25-inch Fisher & Paykel Active Smart refrigerator.

-- Jura Koncius

HomeStyle on 06/24/2017