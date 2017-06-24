Barrages of gunfire hit homes, cars, stores

Little Rock police are investigating several instances of gunfire that have damaged homes, vehicles and businesses this week.

Officers have been called to at least six reports of gunfire with no injuries since Wednesday, five of which have occurred within a roughly 1.5-square-mile area. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said investigators believe at least two of those instances are connected.

The first occurred about 4 p.m. Wednesday at 4415 W. 12th St. An officer in the area heard gunshots and chased a black Chevrolet Camaro that he saw speeding away from the scene, according to a police report. The officer soon lost sight of the vehicle.

Two shots struck a salon at the address, Mary's Magic Curl Beauty, according to the report. A vehicle in the parking lot was also damaged by gunfire. Investigators found three shell casings in the street.

Later Wednesday, police were called to three reports of gunfire within a 40-minute span.

Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. at 10101 W. 20th St., a residential area, where Marquis Slater and Brianna Hall said someone in a white Chevrolet Tahoe had shot at them and driven away, a police report states. Two vehicles and two homes were damaged by gunfire. Residents told police they were watching TV when they heard shots and dropped to the floor.

Police were called at 11:30 p.m. to 3811 W. 27th St., where Linda Bills, 53, had been sitting in her living room when bullets struck her house, according to police. Officers were still at her home 15 minutes later when they received reports of gunfire nearby at 2608 S. Maple St. Witnesses said they saw someone in a white Chevrolet Yukon firing at a man who was running down the street behind a convenience store, police reported.

About 10 shots reportedly struck the convenience store. Two vehicles in the area were also damaged by gunfire.

Moore said investigators believe that shooting is connected to gunfire on West 20th Street, in which the shooter's vehicle was similarly described, but police had no motive.

"Right now, we haven't gotten anybody to tell us what's going on," Moore said.

Police were called to two reports of gunfire Thursday, the first of which led to the arrest of two teenage boys. Officers arrested the pair, ages 16 and 17, after responding to 2309 S. Harrison St. Investigators learned the teens had been driving a Kia Spectra and exchanging shots with someone chasing them in a black car, police reported.

Police said about 20 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police were called later Thursday to a home at 201 S. Pine St., where a resident told officers she was asleep when gunshots shattered her windows and woke her about 9:30 p.m., according to a police report.

No other arrests had been made in the gunfire late Friday.

Moore said police are trying to determine who was targeted in the shootings and who was a bystander.

"If you don't think it was the people in the house, you've got to figure out what's the motive," he said. "If they're not trying to shoot at the house, who are they trying to shoot at? So that makes it difficult."

The investigations are ongoing.

