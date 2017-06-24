Coroner called after report of man passed out at golf club west of Little Rock

The coroner was called Saturday morning after a man was reported "passed out" at the Alotian Golf Club outside Little Rock, officials said.

A 911 call came in at 8:52 a.m. about a male “passed out” at the golf course, which sits at 101 Alotian Drive in Roland, Pulaski County spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said in an email. A minute later, the West Pulaski Fire Department and MEMS were sent to the location.

At 9:48 a.m., MEMS requested a coroner, and then at 10:12 a.m., the ambulance service advised it was taking the victim to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Little Rock, Burk said.

A Pulaski County deputy coroner responded to the hospital, coroner Gerone Hobbs said around 11:40 a.m.

A receptionist at the golf club declined to comment.

The Alotian Club, which is owned and was created by Little Rock financier Warren Stephens, sits off Arkansas 10 west of Little Rock city limits and south of Lake Maumelle.

