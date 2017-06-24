Doctor in sex case entitled to bail

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children sought to impregnate women to create more victims and had been suspected of molesting youngsters for two decades, Northern California prosecutors said Monday.

Prosecutors made the allegations as they sought to deny Dr. James Kohut bail while he awaits trial on 11 charges related to child sex abuse. The effort was unsuccessful.

Kohut, 57, was arrested last month shortly after he was hired by Sparks Health System in Fort Smith. He was fired by the hospital May 15 after about two weeks.

The Arkansas State Medical Board issued an emergency suspension of Kohut's medical license last month. Officials with the California medical board also are seeking to suspend Kohut's license.

Several women who had relationships with Kohut said the doctor wanted to have children with them to create "'taboo' families where the parents raise their children sexually," Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore said in court documents filed in California.

Moore said women, identified in the documents only by their initials, said Kohut "has a specific desire to have sex with a mother and a daughter." Moore also wrote that Kohut pressured the women to find children for him to abuse.

There is no suggestion in the court papers filed Thursday that Kohut sexually abused his children.

A judge on Monday said Kohut was entitled to bail and ordered a report about his finances to help determine an amount. Kohut was ordered back to court Wednesday to set a bail figure.

Moore also said that the FBI, Australian federal police, the Santa Cruz County, Calif., sheriff's office and Seaside, Calif., Police Department had previously investigated Kohut since 1997, but he has never been charged.

Moore declined to discuss the allegations by phone Monday.

The sheriff's office and the Seaside police didn't return calls. FBI spokesman Katherine Zackel said the FBI is assisting the Watsonville, Calif., police investigation and declined to discuss the agency's previous involvement with Kohut.

State Desk on 06/24/2017