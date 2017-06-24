Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, June 24, 2017, 4:31 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-TV host held in Texas on sex charge

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A former Univision Arkansas host was arrested in Texas on Wednesday in the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old, according to court and online records.

Victor Alvarez-Real, 35, of Springdale was booked into the North Tower of the Dallas County jail about 1 p.m. on a rape warrant from the Washington County sheriff's office, according to the online inmate roster. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

In late October, a woman took her 7-year-old child to a Springdale clinic for a rash, according to an arrest affidavit. The rash later tested positive for herpes and chlamydia, the affidavit said.

Officials contacted the child abuse hotline, but the agency did not investigate because the circumstances did not "meet criteria," the document stated.

In January, the child described the sexual abuse to the mother, and the mother called police, the affidavit said.

When contacted by officials in January, Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing. An arrest warrant was issued in May.

In a previous statement, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.

"Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees," company President Gregory Fess said.

State Desk on 06/24/2017

Print Headline: Ex-TV host held in Texas on sex charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Ex-TV host held in Texas on sex charge

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online