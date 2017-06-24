Ex-TV host held in Texas on sex charge

A former Univision Arkansas host was arrested in Texas on Wednesday in the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old, according to court and online records.

Victor Alvarez-Real, 35, of Springdale was booked into the North Tower of the Dallas County jail about 1 p.m. on a rape warrant from the Washington County sheriff's office, according to the online inmate roster. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

In late October, a woman took her 7-year-old child to a Springdale clinic for a rash, according to an arrest affidavit. The rash later tested positive for herpes and chlamydia, the affidavit said.

Officials contacted the child abuse hotline, but the agency did not investigate because the circumstances did not "meet criteria," the document stated.

In January, the child described the sexual abuse to the mother, and the mother called police, the affidavit said.

When contacted by officials in January, Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing. An arrest warrant was issued in May.

In a previous statement, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.

"Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees," company President Gregory Fess said.

State Desk on 06/24/2017