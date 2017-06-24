DEAR READERS: We are right in the middle of mosquito season. What can you do? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) has some good hints:

• Standing water is our enemy when battling mosquitoes. Mosquitoes lay eggs in trays under flowerpots and in buckets and trash cans. Search for and dump out standing water.

• Make sure screens on windows fit correctly. Keeping windows closed and running a fan or an air conditioner is good for keeping mosquitoes out of your home.

• Cover up completely when outside. Long-sleeved shirts and long pants are best.

• Treat with DEET. The CDC recommends using a mosquito repellent with DEET because it lasts a long time, and is safe when used as directed.

• Apply sunscreen first, then mosquito repellent.

Read up on mosquito control, and talk to your doctor and pediatrician for more information.

DEAR HELOISE: I would like to suggest that restaurants allow senior citizens (65 and older) to order from the kids menu.

I realize that the kids menu does not often offer the healthiest food, but we are seasoned enough to know how to eat healthy.

Many older folks cannot eat the amount of food some of these restaurants serve, don't like to eat leftovers and don't want to waste food. Thank you.

DEAR READER: Millie, restaurant portions are huge these days. Another hint is to ask your server if you can split a meal in two, to share with your dining partner.

P.S. Tip a little extra if the server accommodates your wishes.

DEAR HELOISE: For holding skeins of yarn, use large, empty plastic canisters of disinfecting wipes.

The lid comes off easily, and the end of the yarn can be threaded through the hole in the lid.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Every time I change the sheets on our queen-size bed, trying to determine which way the sheet goes takes me so long. So I put a small safety pin in the top left corner of all my fitted sheets. Problem solved, and time saved.

-- Millie F., Elida, Ohio

