Happy birthday. The mission drives you. At times you'll be hyper-productive, singlehandedly accomplishing more than whole teams do. Respect your need to hibernate and rejuvenate because it's how you'll stay healthy. Lifestyle upgrades are cemented in November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you're in a place where second-guessing is second nature, you need a place of solace too -- a home base you can touch where there are people you can count on, doing work you understand well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're willing to face rejection. It's something you have to muster up, but this willingness is harder than most people pretend, beyond the reach of many, and it's the single most useful trait in increasing your influence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Making money doesn't make character. Doing work builds character, and often the work will bring money. It's important to make the distinction. The riches that earn respect may not be gold.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Know your reasons. This is the difference between resolutions that fail and resolutions that succeed. When your reasons are good and deep enough, your resolve will make things happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When the unexpected thing happens it can be exciting in a good way, and something to tell your friends about. Or it can be unsettling and hard to recover from. You're sensitive to this as you set up expectations in those around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're keeping track. In everything that happens, you've the equivalent of the black box of an airplane accounting for it. Flames and floods and love and war couldn't change the account of the faithful, honest witness inside you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Taste what you eat and get the full impact of what you touch. Treat your daily life and routine as though you'll have to do a report on it later. This level of attention will serve you well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your family has much to report about the mettle you're made of and the frailties stamped on you, but in no way does it define the whole you. The self-made part of you will shine today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are those who do the right thing when eyes are on them, and there are those who do the right thing when they're all alone. Align yourself with the latter and all will be well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you're going to launch yourself into the hard challenges, you'll need your thoughts and feelings supporting you. Convince yourself. Encourage yourself. Get on Team You.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When passion ignites, it's a stroke of luck but not necessarily a blessing. Passion is the spark, the beginning. It has to turn into something sustainable to be a gift.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's an ethical decision to be made. The morality of the situation isn't deep but it is complex. Getting away with it doesn't make it right, and getting caught doesn't make it wrong.

HomeStyle on 06/24/2017