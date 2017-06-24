How to organize the pantry

Have you ever met someone who had the most perfectly arranged pantry? If so, it was likely as if you had walked into a wonderland: truffle oil, olive oil, peanut oil and canola oil on one shelf; almond flour, quinoa and rice in separate containers.

Carly Waters, a Los Angeles-based interior designer and professional organizer, has seen it all when it comes to her clients, including one avid baker's collection of more than 20 types of flour. She says the idea behind the capsule wardrobe can be transferred to your pantry. "Have your set food staples, and make them stand out." With Waters' help, we've rounded up these insider tips for how to organize your pantry like a pro.

• Empty -- Take literally everything off the shelves so that they're completely bare. Now is a good time to give them a good wipe so they're extra clean, Waters says.

• Sort -- "Remember those matching games from when you were a kid?" Waters asks. "This is just like that." Put all the grains with the grains, legumes with the legumes and so forth. When you're finished sorting, there should be piles of each food category.

• Edit -- This is the time where you need to decide between tossing or keeping each item. First, start by checking expiration dates. If something's old or smells off, toss it. Next, evaluate which items you'll never use and donate those to charity.

• Relocate -- Your pantry should only contain food, so any random items that ended up in there must be returned to their proper homes. Waters is a big proponent of displaying items that traditionally are kept in the pantry. For instance, she loves setting up a tea or coffee station on the counter. "Use those items to design your space," she says. "Make your home feel like your favorite hotel room."

• Decant -- Welcome to the part where you get to break out the label maker. Remove all food from its packaging and fill up glass jars with airtight lids to keep food and ingredients fresh. She says you can decant anything -- from spices to toothpicks. Lastly, label each jar so you can easily spot it among your array of goodies.

HomeStyle on 06/24/2017