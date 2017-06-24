Military seeks transgender-enlistee hold

WASHINGTON -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday.

After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks said.

The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secretary James Mattis for a final decision, said the officials, who weren't authorized to discuss the internal deliberations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter ended the ban, declaring it the right thing to do. Since Oct. 1, transgender service members have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.

But Carter also gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to join the military -- if they meet physical, medical and other standards and have been stable in their identified genders for 18 months. The military chiefs had said they needed time to study the matter and its effects on the readiness of the force before taking that step.

Officials said Friday that the chiefs believe that the extra half-year would give the four military services time to gauge whether currently serving transgender service members are facing problems and what necessary changes the military bases might have to make.

The chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps discussed the matter with Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work on Thursday, officials said.

Dana White, the Pentagon's chief spokesman, said there have been ongoing discussions with the service chiefs and a recommendation is expected, but she declined to disclose any details.

"It's been a very deliberative process," she said. "The deputy secretary of defense has not submitted a recommendation to the secretary yet, and so no decision has been made."

Stephen Peters, spokesman for Human Rights Campaign, said the group is disappointed with the delay request.

"Each day that passes without implementing the final piece of this important policy harms our military readiness and restricts the Armed Forces' ability to recruit the best and the brightest," said Peters, a Marine veteran. "There are thousands of transgender service members openly and proudly serving our nation today, and as they've proven time and time again, what matters is the ability to get the job done -- not their gender identity."

Already, there are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning to their preferred genders or who have been approved to formally change gender within the Pentagon's personnel system, according to several defense officials.

A Rand study found that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members in the active duty military, and another 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.

According to several officials familiar with the matter, three of the four services wanted more time. In recent weeks, Navy officials suggested they would be ready to begin enlistment in July but asked for a one-year delay, largely to accommodate a request from the Marine Corps for more time, officials said. The Navy secretary also oversees the Marine Corps.

Service chiefs will also require that transgender recruits be stable in their preferred genders for at least two years, an increase from Carter's earlier plan to allow 18 months, the officials said. The chiefs also want to review the policy in a year to see how things are working, the officials said.

Key concerns are whether currently enlisted service members have had medical or other problems that cause delays or problems with their ability to deploy, or meet physical or other standards for their jobs. Military leaders also want to review how transgender service members are treated, if they're discriminated against or have had disciplinary problems, the officials said.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate committee last week that there have been some issues identified with recruiting transgender individuals that "some of the service chiefs believe need to be resolved before we move forward." He said Mattis is reviewing the matter.

