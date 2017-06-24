NBA Draft team-by-team selections

Team-by-team breakdown of the players each team ended up with in Thursday’s NBA Draft (includes proposed trades):
Atlanta Hawks
1 (19) John Collins, f, Wake Forest
2 (41) Tyler Dorsey, g, Oregon
2 (60) Alpha Kaba, f, Mega Leks (Serbia)
Boston Celtics
1 (3) Jayson Tatum, f, Duke
2 (37) Semi Ojeleye, f, SMU
2 (53) Kadeem Allen, g, Arizona
2 (56) Jabari Bird, g, California
Brooklyn Nets
1 (22) Jarrett Allen, c, Texas
2 (57) Aleksandar Vezenkov, f, FC Barcelona Lassa (Spain)
Charlotte Hornets
1 (11) Malik Monk, g, Kentucky
2 (40) Dwayne Bacon, f, Florida State (from New Orleans)
Chicago Bulls
1 (7) Lauri Markkanen, f, Arizona (from Minnesota)
Cleveland Cavaliers
NONE.
Dallas Mavericks
1 (9) Dennis Smith Jr., g, North Carolina State
Denver Nuggets
1 (24) Tyler Lydon, f, Syracuse (from Utah)
2 (49) Vlatko Cancar, f, Mega Leks (Serbia)
2 (51) Monte’ Morris, g, Iowa State
Detroit Pistons
1 (12) Luke Kennard, g, Duke
Golden State Warriors
2 (38) Jordan Bell, f, Oregon (from Chicago)
Houston Rockets
2 (43) Isaiah Hartenstein, c, Zalgiris (Lithuania)
Indiana Pacers
1 (18) TJ Leaf, f, UCLA
2 (47) Ike Anigbogu, c, UCLA
2 (52) Edmond Sumner, g, Xavier (from New Orelans)
L.A. Clippers
None
L.A. Lakers
1 (2) Lonzo Ball, g, UCLA
1 (27) Kyle Kuzma, f, Utah (from Brooklyn)
1 (30) Josh Hart, g, Villanova (from Utah)
2 (42) Thomas Bryant, c, Indiana (from Utah)
Memphis Grizzlies
2 (35) Ivan Rabb, f, California (from Orlando)
2 (45) Dillon Brooks, f, Oregon (from Houston)
Miami Heat
1 (14) Bam Adebayo, f, Kentucky
Milwaukee Bucks
1 (17) D.J. Wilson, f, Michigan
2 (48) Sindarius Thornwell, g, South Carolina
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 (16) Justin Patton, c, Creighton (from Chicago)
New Orleans Pelicans
2 (31) Frank Jackson, g, Duke (from Charlotte)
New York Knicks
1 (8) Frank Ntilikina, g, Strasbourg (France)
2 (44) Damyean Dotson, g, Houston
2 (58) Ognjen Jaramaz, g, Mega Leks (Serbia)
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 (21) Terrance Ferguson, g, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)
Orlando Magic
1 (6) Jonathan Isaac, f, Florida State
2 (33) Wesley Iwundu, f, Kansas State
Philadelphia 76ers
1 (1) Markelle Fultz, g, Washington
1 (25) Anzejs Pasecniks, c, Gran Canaria (Spain) (from Orlando)
2 (36) Jonah Bolden, f, FMP Beograd (Serbia)
2 (39) Jawun Evans, g, Oklahoma State
2 (46) Sterling Brown, g, SMU
2 (50) Mathias Lessort, f, Nanterre 92 (France)
Phoenix Suns
1 (4) Josh Jackson, f, Kansas
2 (32) Davon Reed, g, Miami
2 (54) Alec Peters, f, Valparaiso
Portland Trail Blazers
1 (10) Zach Collins, c, Gonzaga (from Sacramento)
1 (26) Caleb Swanigan, f, Purdue
Sacramento Kings
1 (5) De’Aaron Fox, g, Kentucky
1 (15) Justin Jackson, f, North Carolina (from Portland)
1 (20) Harry Giles, c, Duke (from Portland)
2 (34) Frank Mason III, g, Kansas
San Antonio Spurs
1 (29) Derrick White, g, Colorado
2 (59) Jaron Blossomgame, f, Clemson
Toronto Raptors
1 (23) OG Anunoby, f, Indiana
Utah Jazz
1 (13) Donovan Mitchell, g, Louisville (from Denver)
1 (28) Tony Bradley, c, North Carolina (from LA Lakers)
2 (55) Nigel Williams-Goss, g, Gonzaga
Washington Wizards
None
