Officers hunt man who shot another in central Arkansas

Police were searching Friday for the gunman who shot a man in the arm in Jacksonville on Friday morning.

Officers were sent about 11:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 1400 block of Stanphill Road, Jacksonville police Lt. Brett Hibbs said in a news release.

At the apartment, police found the injured man, and he was taken to North Metro Medical Center for treatment, Hibbs said.

The victim's name was not released.

The suspect in the case was believed to be driving a green sport utility vehicle, the release said.