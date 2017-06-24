Overview of Kanis Road job

Dear Mahatma: Can you give us some sort of timeline on the widening of Kanis Road from Bowman Road to Gamble Road? An answer would be greatly appreciated. — Little Rocker.

Dear Rocker: We know nothing, except to ask the right people, in this case Jon Honeywell, director of public works for the city of Little Rock. He was kind enough to explain the ongoing project in great and careful detail.

The Kanis project will play out in several parts over several years.

From Shackleford to Bowman, the road will be constructed to a five-lane section and a new traffic signal will be constructed on Kanis at Embassy Suites Drive and Center View Drive.

From Bowman to Gamble, a three-lane section will be built with additional lanes west of Bowman.

The Board of Directors has allocated part of the cost to construct this project, and there is funding in place to acquire all rights of way. It is expected that the first round of construction work will be from Shackleford Road west to Embassy Suites Drive and from Bowman west to Cherry Brook Drive.

It’s anticipated the board will allocate additional funding in 2019-22 to complete the remaining roadwork.

Right of way acquisition is near completion. Fortyone of 51 tracts of land have been acquired or are in the final process of acquisition. Ten tracts of land will likely be acquired through eminent domain via court action.

Because of the uncertainty of eminent domain, a precise schedule for the commencement of the first phase of construction can’t be set yet.

Prior to street construction, utility companies will be working in the area to upgrade and relocate their lines. Work on a natural gas line has started and work is planned on a major waterline replacement project in the next few months.

The first phase of street construction contracts will be awarded later this year after all rights of way are acquired and major utility work is underway.

Said Mr. Honeywell: “This is not an exact answer to the reader’s question but is the best that we can provide at this time due to the complexity of this project and the time frame for completing some of the phases being out of the city’s control. Please know that the construction of this highly anticipated project is a priority for the city and that everything is being done to begin as soon as possible.”

Seems pretty darned exact to us.

Dear Mahatma: The offramp from the new Broadway bridge is now open. I noticed that the sign marking the exit on the bridge has the symbol of U.S. 10 (which doesn’t exist here), instead of Arkansas 10 with the outline of the state with the number 10 inside. Please advise the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department of this error. —Richard

Dear Richard: The Highway Department reports that it has asked the contractor, Massman Construction, to fix the sign, and a fix should be done in short order.

