Pistons' pick gets icy stares for film taste

Luke Kennard is about to be a millionaire NBA player, but he can't let go of his love for the Disney movie Frozen.

During Thursday's NBA draft, ESPN had a handy guide to help fans learn more about their newest players. Upon Kennard -- a 20-year-old guard from Duke -- being drafted at No. 12 by the Detroit Pistons, among the facts flashed onscreen were his high school career statistics and the interesting tidbit that he knows every word from the Oscar-winning feature film Frozen.

But "let it go" wasn't something viewers could do so easily. The revelation delighted and confused many on Twitter. J.E. Skeets, a member of NBA TV's The Starters, shared a screenshot and tweeted, "We're callin' this dude Olaf." Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote, "Luke Kennard knows every word to the movie Frozen... the whole movie?! All of the dialogue?!"

For Kennard's sake, let's hope the Pistons don't have a game scheduled Nov. 27, 2019 -- the date Frozen 2 will be released.

Jumping on Ball

On Thursday night, Lonzo Ball officially became an NBA player, which means LaVar Ball officially became an NBA dad.

That, of course, means both are now fair game for the NBA's most savage tweeter: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Moments after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Embiid and his running mate, Ben Simmons, took to Twitter to go after the Balls.

In an interview on ESPN after his son was selected, Lavar Ball said his eldest son would lead the Lakers to the playoffs next season.

"Crazy pills," Simmons tweeted.

That barb cleared the way for Embiid to come in with the slam.

"Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him," he tweeted.

Steeplechase rock

His favorite song is "Hot for Teacher." His go-to selection on karaoke nights happens to be "Panama."

And whenever steeplechaser Aric Van Halen tells someone his name, he waits for the inevitable question: Are you related to THE Van Halen?

Why, yes he is.

His father is drummer Alex Van Halen, the co-founder of the Hall of Fame band. Aric Van Halen happened to find his rhythm on the track and certainly brings a rock star look with a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm.

"He's proud that I found something I'm good at and I love to do," said Aric, who competed in the first round of the steeplechase Friday night at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. "It didn't matter what it was. Making it to the Olympic trials last year was a huge accomplishment for me and for him to say, 'My son went to the Olympic trials.' "

Aric tried to follow a similar musical path as his father. He learned the violin, followed by the piano, drums, saxophone, guitar and back to the drums.

It wasn't for him.

"I was more of a sports guy," said the 27-year-old who grew up in Los Angeles. "I needed to be a little more active. My attention span was never there."

