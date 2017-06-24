Rays romp as Orioles tie record for runs allowed

RAYS 15, ORIOLES 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece to back the pitching of Chris Archer and lead the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 15-5 victory over the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Peterson and Derek Norris hit two-run home runs off Ubaldo Jimenez (2-3) as Orioles pitchers allowed at least five runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying a major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Longoria had a two-run single during Tampa Bay's four-run first inning, and Peterson and Norris both went deep in the third to chase Jimenez, who yielded 9 runs, 7 hits and 4 walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Logan Morrison also had a big night for the Rays, hitting his 22nd home run and finishing with three RBI.

Archer (6-4) wasn't especially sharp. But the right-hander didn't have to be with the Rays posting a season-high for runs.

Jonathon Schoop and Trey Mancini each drove in two runs off the Tampa Bay starter, who allowed 5 runs and 8 hits over 6 innings.

Rookie reliever Austin Pruitt inherited a 14-5 lead and pitched the final three innings for his first big-league save.

The Orioles fell to 6-14 over a dubious stretch that's seen them allow 10 or more runs six times. The Rays scored five runs on one hit -- Norris' infield single -- in the fifth inning, and Jiminez's ERA jumped from 6.25 to 7.26 during his shortest outing of the season.

Baltimore Manager Buck Showalter rejoined the team after missing Thursday night's 6-3 loss to Cleveland while attending the birth of his first grandchild.

Tampa Bay has won five of six to climb a season-best four games over .500.

YANKEES 2, RANGERS 1 (10) Ronald Torreyes hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after midnight, and New York edged visiting Texas on a rainy night for just its second victory in 10 games.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 4 Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon hit two-run home runs and host Boston beat Los Angeles to cap a night in which David Ortiz's number became the latest retired at Fenway Park.

TWINS 5, INDIANS 0 Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading visiting Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Khris Davis and Matt Joyce homered, Jharel Cotton pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning before leaving with a blister on his right thumb and Oakland beat host Chicago.

ROYALS 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Whit Merrifield hit a two-run, two-out double that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and Kansas City beat visiting Toronto to reach .500 for the first time since April.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, REDS 5 (10) Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and host Washington got a solid performance from its bullpen in a victory over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 2, CUBS 0 Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th home run, Jose Urena scattered five hits over six innings and host Miami topped Chicago.

BRAVES 5, BREWERS 4 Mike Foltynewicz won his fourth consecutive decision at home, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning and Atlanta beat visiting Milwaukee for its sixth victory in seven games.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3 Josh Bell and John Jaso homered as Pittsburgh broke its Busch Stadium hex with a victory over host St. Louis. Jaso drove a 3-2 pitch from Seung Hwan Oh (1-4) over the wall in right-center to break a 3-3 tie in the ninth as the Pirates broke a seven-game losing streak in St. Louis.

PHILLIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Mark Leiter Jr. held Arizona to three hits over six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph both homered in visiting Philadelphia's victory over Arizona.

