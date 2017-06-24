Separate wrecks kill 4 people across state

Four people were killed in vehicle accidents on Arkansas roads since Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

A 40-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving traveled off an Arkansas highway and struck a tree Wednesday, according to the Arkansas State Police. About 8:45 a.m., Joshua Kellams of Mountain View was traveling east on Arkansas 14 in Stone County when he lost control of his 2002 Ford, police said in a preliminary crash report.

The vehicle went off the highway in Mountain View and hit a tree, authorities said.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

A minor died in Cleburne County after his motorcycle hit a tree Thursday, police said.

A 2005 Yamaha was traveling north on Arkansas 25 in Ida shortly before 4 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The motorcycle ran off the road, hit a driveway embankment, then struck a tree, police said.

The driver was fatally injured. Police did not report the name or age of the boy.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

A driver died early Friday after his vehicle struck a bridge railing in Ouachita County and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

A 2006 Volvo was heading south on Arkansas 7 near the Ouachita-Union county border around 3:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The driver lost control and struck a bridge railing, which caused him to eject from the vehicle, police said. Alan Clark, 53, of Houston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were rainy and wet, and no one else was reported injured in the wreck.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Boone County on Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

In a report, officials said that Douglas Dean Wilkes, 61, of Henryetta, Okla., was driving a 2007 Kia north on U.S. 65 near its intersection with Arkansas 14 shortly before 2 p.m. A 2010 Chevrolet then attempted to turn left onto the state road and traveled into the path of the Kia, police said.

Wilkes died as a result of the crash, while a passenger in the Kia, Charla Wilkes, 61, also of Henryetta, Okla., was injured. State police did not name the other driver.

Officials said that conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Wilkes' death is at least the 226th reported on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

Metro on 06/24/2017