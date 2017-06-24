Shoplifter pledges to shoot up midtown Little Rock Target

A shoplifter who struggled with employees at the midtown Little Rock Target on Thursday threatened to return and "shoot up the store," police said.

Workers confronted the thief near the front door of the store at 420 S. University Ave. as he tried to leave without paying for a $30 pair of shoes and a Sprite, according to a Little Rock police report.

The thief pushed two employees, bruising the knee of one in the process, then fled, the report said. At one point, he threatened to "come back and shoot up the store" and mentioned "catch[ing]" the worker in the parking lot, according to the report.

Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

The thief is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a black shirt with a white design on the front, black pants and white shoes at the time of the altercation.