Saturday, June 24, 2017, 4:36 a.m.

Springdale man pleads innocent in fatal stabs

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded innocent in Washington County Circuit Court on Wednesday to a charge of first-degree murder related to a stabbing last month.

Police said they found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, at 2:06 a.m. May 7 bleeding on the staircase at 1705 Lowell Road, Building C. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Regional Medical Center, Springdale, according to the report. He was stabbed four times after he tried to break up a fight, police said. No one else was hurt.

Hector M. Solivan, 20, of 712 Maple Drive is charged with first-degree murder. Solivan pleaded innocent at his arraignment and was given an Aug. 18 court date.

Solivan told police after his arrest that he stabbed Esmurria-Anaya, saw him fall to the ground and saw him have a "seizure," the report said. Witnesses said they tried to break up the fight when Esmurria-Anaya was stabbed. Esmurria-Anaya, who lived in another building, and Solivan didn't know each other, police said. Alcohol was a factor in the incident, they said.

Solivan's criminal background includes possession of alcohol by a minor and a failure to appear offense, according to the police report.

Metro on 06/24/2017

Print Headline: Springdale man pleads innocent in fatal stabs

