Storm moving through Arkansas topples tree onto car, kills man

The Jefferson County sheriff's office reported that one person was killed by a tree that fell during a storm Friday.

Spokesman Maj. Lafayette Woods said Roy McGann, 54, was a passenger in a Nissan Altima that was struck by the tree about 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Princeton Pike in White Hall. The car was traveling east at the time. A branch of the tree struck McGann in the head and killed him, Woods said.

No other injuries were reported.

The storm was part of a severe weather system that produced heavy rain and high winds Friday in much of Arkansas.

Metro on 06/24/2017