Storm moving through Arkansas topples tree onto car, kills man
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The Jefferson County sheriff's office reported that one person was killed by a tree that fell during a storm Friday.
Spokesman Maj. Lafayette Woods said Roy McGann, 54, was a passenger in a Nissan Altima that was struck by the tree about 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Princeton Pike in White Hall. The car was traveling east at the time. A branch of the tree struck McGann in the head and killed him, Woods said.
No other injuries were reported.
The storm was part of a severe weather system that produced heavy rain and high winds Friday in much of Arkansas.
