- "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and ___."
- "A house divided against itself cannot ___."
- "Tear down this ___!"
- "The course of true love never did run ___."
- "The only thing we have to fear is fear ___."
- "I believe it is peace for our ___."
- "Genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent ___."
- "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a ___."
- "I never met a man I didn't ___."
ANSWERS
- Sweat: Winston Churchill
- Stand: Abraham Lincoln
- Wall: Ronald Reagan
- Smooth: William Shakespeare
- Itself: Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Time: Neville Chamberlain
- Perspiration: Thomas Edison
- Mistake: Napoleon Bonaparte
- Like: Will Rogers
HomeStyle on 06/24/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Quotations
