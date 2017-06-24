Travelers' rally cooled by Baker

Gabriel Lino hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Cardinals reliever Corey Baker got Ian Miller to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his third save of the season.

The double by Lino, part of a three-run inning, gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead before Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI double later in the inning. The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Adolis Garcia hit an RBI double, scoring Oscar Mercado.

Down 6-2 in the ninth, the Travs saw their comeback attempt thwarted after four consecutive hits. Ryan Casteel hit a solo home run with one out; Kyle Waldrop and Marcus Littlewood singled to put runners on first and second; and Nelson Ward drove home Waldrop with a single to cut the lead to 6-4. Baker relieved Ian McKinney and retired Adam Law and Miller to end the game.

Starter Matt Pearce (7-5) got the victory for the Cardinals, tossing 7 innings while giving up 2 earned runs on 5 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Blake Perry (1-2) took the loss in relief for the Travs, yielding 3 runs on 3 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Travs starter Anthony Misiewicz pitched 6 innings while giving up 2 runs on 5 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

Casteel went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double while driving in 2 runs for the Travs. Miller and Littlewood also contributed two hits.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m. Central WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Dylan Unsworth (5-6, 4.23 ERA); Cardinals: LHP Austin Gomber (2-6, 5.09 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY off TUESDAY Texas League All-Star Game, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY off THURSDAY vs. San Antonio, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m.

