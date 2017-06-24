Tubert adjusting to LPGA Tour life

ROGERS -- Emily Tubert is getting used to her life on the LPGA Tour, including all of the mundane activities pros deal with on a daily basis.

"People don't realize we're in charge of our own airfare, rental cars, where we're staying, just the day-to-day logistics of how we're getting to our next place," Tubert said. "There's definitely a learning curve."

Even with the challenges the LPGA Tour presents, she said it's worth it to live out a lifelong dream.

"It's been super cool," Tubert said. "This is every little kid's dream, every college kid's dream, heck every 50-year-old man's dream. It's easy to get caught up in the struggles and what's going on, but it's important to take a step back sometimes and realize this is super cool."

The California native played on the Symetra Tour for two years after she left the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2014. She said she appreciated her time on that tour because she could work on some of the weaker areas of her game.

"It's a safer place to struggle, that's for sure," Tubert said. "For me, it was a blessing to not get status right away because there is some stuff I need to work through and figure out. Every time you make a jump from one level to the next there's things to learn."

She already has had to handle one difficult situation at this level by parting ways with her coach.

"Their schedules weren't rolling together, and she needed someone who was going to see her do her thing," said Tubert's caddie, Michelle Simpson. "She needed someone who would come out, and that's a decision you have to make as a professional."

Two nights before the Northwest Arkansas Championship began, Tubert made the call to let him go.

"It was just time for a change," Tubert said. "I appreciate everything he's done for me, but I didn't think it was working out anymore."

Simpson, an 11-year veteran in the golf world, applauded the young player's choice.

"She's trying to make the right decisions, and it'll turn out for the best," Simpson said.

Tubert said she thinks her experience playing at Pinnacle Country Club will give her confidence going forward.

"As a rookie, one of the biggest things is that every week you're at a new course, at a new place and trying to figure things out," she said. "To come back to Arkansas and play on a course I've played 20 to 30 times makes me feel like a seasoned veteran."

Sports on 06/24/2017