2nd person killed in Arkansas storm

A second person has been reported killed after strong storms moved through the state Friday, authorities said.

Jim Colbert, 71, died after a storm moved in while he was kayaking Friday afternoon on Lake Norfork, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement.

"When the storm hit, [Colbert and a relative] tried to make it ashore, but the wind caused Colbert's kayak to overturn," Montgomery said. "Family members were able to get Mr. Colbert to shore, but he was unresponsive."

Colbert, who was from the United Kingdom, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Montgomery noted that the "sudden storm" caused high winds and heavy rain in the region. It was part of a severe weather system that moved across much of the state Friday.

Authorities previously reported that Roy McGann, 54, died in White Hall on Friday when a tree fell on the Nissan Altima he was riding in and hit him in the head.

That happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Princeton Pike, Jefferson County sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Lafayette Woods said.

