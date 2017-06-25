Arkansan killed in head-on collision on North Little Rock road, authorities say

A Pine Bluff resident was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday on a North Little Rock road, according to an accident report.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 5:05 a.m. that day in the 3100 block of North Hills Boulevard, leaving Solomon Shorter dead, the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Authorities say the driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer, 41-year-old Alvin Jack, at one point collided with Shorter’s 2014 Ford Mustang, causing fatal injuries to Shorter.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Someone in the area shortly after noticed the accident and notified police, at which point emergency personnel responded, the report states.

Jack, who was also reported hurt, was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. He had a blood test done while at the hospital, according to authorities.

Additional information regarding the accident was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.