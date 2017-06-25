INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1605 S. Battery St., residence, Landon Monnahan, 2 p.m. June 12, property valued at $650.
72204
• 2503 Allis St., residence, Tanesha Poindexter, midnight June 6, property valued at $200.
• 3201 Walker St., residence, Carlos Gonzales, 8 a.m. June 11, property valued at $220.
• 3000 Cobb St., residence, Jacob Roberts, 7 p.m. June 11, cash totaling $400, property valued at $190.
• 4804 W. 25th St., residence, Donald Muse, 8 p.m. June 11, property valued at $240.
• 3310 Asher Ave., residence, Houston Yuille, midnight June 12, property valued at $2,000.
• 5609 Forest View Rd., residence, Shandreka Dotson, 1 a.m. June 13, property valued at $502.
• 2907 Boulevard Ave., residence, Diamond Barnett, 1 p.m. June 14, property valued at $2,100.
• 4417 Elam St., residence, Jacky Gray, 3:20 a.m. June 16, property valued at $200.
72205
• 9108 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, unknown, 7:15 a.m. June 12, property value unknown.
• 309 Gilbert Dr., residence, Malina Godwin, 1:54 p.m. June 12, property valued at $201.
• 600 Gillette Dr., residence, John Burris, 4:18 p.m. June 12, property valued at $1,025.
• 14 Overby Circle, residence, Georgia Seward, 11:54 p.m. June 12, property valued at $1,401.
• 300 Dennison St., residence, Casey Hughes, 10:45 p.m. June 13, property valued at $1,000.
• 1800 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Andreal Wilkerson, 11 a.m. June 14, cash totaling $200, property valued at $25.
• 2500 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, John Moritz, 6:57 p.m. June 14, property value unknown.
• 9218 Labette Dr., residence, Daryl Jones, 8 p.m. June 14, property valued at $1,461.
72206
• 2415 Broadway St., business, Kevin Auld, 11:05 p.m. June 11, property valued at $302.
• 2202 S. Chester St., residence, Antwoine Wilbert, 10:22 a.m. June 12, property valued at $1,200.
• 2501 Broadway St., business, Al Ussery, 8:30 p.m. June 12, property valued at $26.
• 2710 S. Battery St., residence, Sandra Brimley, 11:12 a.m. June 14, property value unknown.
• 2720 Broadway St., residence, Theodore Hayman Jr., 9 a.m. June 16, property valued at $1,014.
72209
• 8613 Tedburn Dr., residence, Diane Sanders, 5 p.m. June 8, cash totaling $5,000, property valued at $13,630.
• 6520 Baseline Rd., business, Gregory Plunkett, 9 a.m. June 12, property valued at $501.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Michael Robinson, 3:12 a.m. June 13, property value unknown.
• 7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., business, Derrick Stephens, 9 a.m. June 13, property value unknown.
• 9021 Geyer Springs Rd., residence, Jose Mendoza, 6:07 p.m. June 13, property valued at $800.
• 7211 Sunflower Dr., residence, Arlando Taylor, noon June 16, property valued at $4,120.
72103
• 12416 Heinke Rd., residence, Mary Butler, 5:30 a.m. June 12, property valued at $710.
72210
• 25 Nandina Circle, residence, Samyia Banks, 10:30 a.m. June 9, cash totaling $500, property valued at $1,201.
• 8122 Stagecoach Rd., business, Fredrick Knight, 7:30 a.m. June 14, property valued at $801.
72211
• 3500 S. Bowman Rd., residence, Mona Blacklaw, 4 p.m. June 9, property valued at $13,650.
• 11514 Hickory Hill Rd., residence, Ryan Clark, 7:21 a.m. June 12, property value unknown.
• 10623 W. Markham St., business, Daniel Seay, 1 a.m. June 16, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $1,401.
• 701 Kirby Rd., residence, Tameka Riley, noon June 16, property valued at $1,552.
72212
• 11 Woodberry Rd., residence, Jane Rampona, 5:30 p.m. June 9, property valued at $26.
72223
• 1 Cedar Branch Court, residence, Leah Thorvilson, 12:01 a.m. June 8, property value unknown.
• 11900 Pleasant Ridge Rd., residence, Rhouis Allen, 11:35 a.m. June 13, property value unknown.
72227
• 1900 Reservoir Rd., residence, Britain Wren, 2:14 p.m. June 17, cash totaling $30, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
• 418 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 11:13 p.m. June 11, cash totaling $350.
• 1913 N. Schaer St., residence, Greg Williams, 8:45 a.m. June 13, property valued at $850.
• 115 W. Pershing Blvd., business, John Owens, 2:22 a.m. June 14, cash totaling $164, property valued at $200.
72116
• 5613 Lakeview Rd., residence, Jeremy Bakelekos, noon June 11, cash totaling $900, property valued at $55.
• 5009 N. Walnut Rd., Apt. 15, residence, Kayla Dobbins, midnight June 15, property valued at $90.
• 7424 North Hills Blvd., business, unknown, 2:52 a.m. June 15, property valued at $295.
72117
• 300 Water St., residence, Barry Ables, 5:45 a.m. June 11, cash totaling $5,000, property valued at $100.
• 200 Mills St., residence, Teherra Brown, 10 a.m. June 12, property valued at $1,701.
72118
• 101 Kansas Ave., residence, Edwin Hill, 3:30 p.m. June 10, property valued at $400.
• 1701 Arrowhead Rd., Apt. A, residence, Christopher Scott, 6:20 p.m. June 10, property valued at $100.
