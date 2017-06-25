Cardinals beat Travelers in 12th

Oscar Mercado hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 12th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Arkansas Travelers 4-3 on Saturday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Magneuris Sierra scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, then stole second and third.

The Travs Ian Miller drove in Adam Law with an RBI single in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Dickie Joe Thon.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI double, bringing home Mercado.

Chuck Taylor's sixth home run of the season pulled the Travs even in the top of the eighth, and they took a 3-2 lead in the ninth when Dario Pizzano walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Ryan Casteel's single and scored on another wild pitch.

Springfield tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Sierra hit an RBI double off the Travs Zac Curtis, driving in Casey Turgeon.

Springfield starter Austin Gomber allowed 2 runs and 4 hits over 8 innings. He also struck out seven and walked two. Tyler Bray (3-0) got the win in relief while Brett Ash (5-6) took the loss for the Travs.

Dylan Unsworth started for the Travs, giving up 2 runs on 7 hits in 6 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The Travs managed just five hits, with Taylor's home run their only extra-base hit.

Sports on 06/25/2017