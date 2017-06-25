Eating to feed others

It was quite the lively crowd. So much so that former governor and co-chairman Mike Beebe had trouble shushing everyone to get the program started. Could it have been all the Arkansas legislators in the house?

Maybe. Good thing is, these were legislators with heart. They made up the wait staff of the 10th annual Serving Up Solutions, which took place June 15 at Noah's Event Center in west Little Rock. The four-course meal -- created by a team of the city's most noteworthy chefs -- was presented by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the Arkansas Legislative Hunger Caucus. In addition to Beebe and his wife, former first lady Ginger Beebe, Ruth and Lance Whitney were co-chairmen of the event.

While perusing silent auction items, guests were treated to appetizers by Mary Beth Ringgold (Cajun's Wharf, Capers) and cocktails that included the "Blend to End Hunger" -- a pea tendril martini by Courtney Stowers (South on Main). They then sat down to salad by Rosalia Monroe (Cafe Bossa Nova), an entree by Capi Peck (Trio's), featuring grass roots beef short ribs with Cabernet demi-glace, and a dessert of bananas foster white chocolate bread pudding by Sharon Woodson and Mindy Mitchell (Honey Pies Bakery & Coffee Shop).

The evening also yielded a live auction of items including a painting created on-site by downtown gallerist Matt McLeod.

Legislators competed for tips throughout the evening. Rep. Kim Hammer received the most tips ($2,651) from his table. Hammer served dinner to the guests of sponsor Northrop Grumman. All tips went toward the net total for the evening -- $121,294. Proceeds will be parleyed into grants to hunger relief agencies across the state and to support the programs of the alliance, according to Nancy Conley, agency communications director.

