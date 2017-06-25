Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 25, 2017, 5:12 a.m.

LR drive-by shooting wounds 2 people

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.

Little Rock police were investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday.

Officers were called at 7:50 p.m. to the 4500 block of Montclair Road, a residential area about half a mile south of Interstate 630. They found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said the man, who was shot in the torso, was taken to a hospital in very serious condition. Moore did not immediately have information on the woman's condition.

Police had not identified the two shooting victims late Saturday.

Witnesses told investigators that someone in a black two-door car had shot the two and driven away, police reported.

Further details were not available.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.

Metro on 06/25/2017

Print Headline: LR drive-by shooting wounds 2 people

