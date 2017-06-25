RANGERS

Perez injures thumb in door

NEW YORK -- Martin Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday morning two days after shutting his hotel door on his right/non-throwing thumb, but the Texas Rangers announced that fellow left-hander Cole Hamels would come off the DL on Monday and start at Cleveland.

Perez had hoped to avoid the DL but realized the task ahead of him when he was unable to get his thumb -- broken, with the nail torn and heavily protected by a splint -- into his glove. He played catch Saturday morning to keep his arm active and hopes to need only the minimum DL stay.

He could return July 2 at Chicago.

"I was trying to do everything, but it's better to wait," Perez said. "In 10 days, let's go. No excuse."

Hamels (2-0, 3.03 ERA) will pitch for the first time since beating Minnesota on April 26. He suffered a strained right oblique May 2 at Houston while warming up in the bullpen for his next start.

He threw 36 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, two days after throwing 81 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his second rehab start for Class AA Frisco. He will likely be limited to 100 pitches in the opener of a four-game series against the Indians.

Andrew Cashner (left oblique) could throw the finale. The right-hander threw a 41-pitch bullpen session Saturday after three consecutive days of playing catch.

He will be evaluated Sunday and could come off the DL on Thursday.

YANKEES

Carter let go, Austin called up

Chris Carter's Yankees' career came to an abrupt halt early Saturday when he was designated for assignment. Tyler Austin was called up from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Last August, Austin and Aaron Judge both homered in their first big league game. In 31 games. Austin hit .241 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI.

Carter, 30, may have sealed his fate after going 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts in the Yankees 2-1 victory over the Rangers in 10 innings. Carter failed in his attempt to replace Greg Bird, who was coming off shoulder surgery in 2015 and then had a rough start at the plate before landing on the disabled list with a foot and then ankle injury.

Carter was a big power hitter with the Brewers last season, hitting 41 home runs with 84 RBI. But with the Yankees he hit just 8 home runs with 23 RBI and struck out 70 times in 167 at-bats. He was averaging .209. The Yankees gave him a one-year deal for $3 million.

Austin, 25, started a rehabilitation assignment in Class AA on May 20. He was elevated to Class AAA on May 26 where in 32 games he was hitting .316 with 4 home runs and 22 RBI.

ATHLETICS

Top prospect Barreto promoted

CHICAGO -- The Oakland Athletics have promoted infielder Franklin Barreto from Class AAA Nashville and placed infielder Chad Pinder on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

Barreto, 21, is considered the top prospect in Oakland's farm system. He hit .281 with 8 home runs and 32 RBI in 68 games with Nashville.

Barreto was acquired in the Josh Donaldson trade from Toronto after the 2014 season.

Pinder, playing shortstop, left Friday night's 3-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning after trying to field Yolmer Sanchez's grounder. Pinder is hitting .234 with 9 home runs and 25 RBI.

The moves were made Saturday before Game 2 of the three-game series between Oakland and Chicago.

WHITE SOX

Rodon to rejoin club soon

Carlos Rodon was rocked for eight runs, including seven in the fourth inning Friday, during his third rehab start for Class AAA Charlotte.

But the White Sox insist the left-hander is close to being ready to roll after spending all season on the disabled list with bursitis in his left forearm.

Sox Manager Rick Renteria said Saturday that Rodon's next start likely will be with the big-league club and that the team will stick to a five-man rotation, meaning change is on the horizon.

"Actually, he threw pretty well," Renteria said of Rodon, who allowed 7 earned runs, 5 hits, 2 walks and struck out 7 in 4 1/3 innings. "He had a couple of miscues in the field that probably limited his outing. He felt good, pain-free. We're very happy with that."

The 24-year-old has made 4 rehab starts, including 3 for Charlotte, for whom he is 0-3 with a 9.22 ERA in 17 innings.

He told the Durham (N.C.) Herald-Sun after Friday's game that he was ready to return to the White Sox.

"My arm is coming back," Rodon said. "Everything seems healthy. (Friday) was a big step. I'm ready to go back up there. It's just up to them."

Rodon's numbers aren't at the forefront of the White Sox's concerns nearly as much as his health and progression.

"He's getting better, absolutely," Renteria said. "It was unfortunate that he was unable to break 2017 with us, but he's going to come back and hopefully continue to improve. He's a horse."

NATIONALS

Scherzer's loss unusual

If you thought it was strange to see an "L" next to Max Scherzer's name Wednesday, you were right. Scherzer, the Washington Nationals right-hander, fired 7 no-hit innings in Miami before the Marlins rallied for 2 unearned runs to beat him, 2-1. He struck out 11 and allowed 2 hits and 1 walk.

According to the Baseball Reference Play Index, only two other pitchers since 1913 have taken a loss despite working 8 innings, allowing no earned runs and no more than 2 hits, while striking out at least 10. The last was Nolan Ryan for the Angels in 1972.

The other came in one of the more remarkable games in baseball history.

On May 2, 1917, at what is now Wrigley Field in Chicago, neither the Cubs nor the Cincinnati Reds had a hit through nine innings -- the only time that has happened in major league history. The Cubs' Hippo Vaughn, who fanned 10, allowed 2 hits and 1 unearned run in the 10th and lost to the Reds' Fred Toney, who finished a 10-inning no-hitter.

Sports on 06/25/2017