100 years ago

June 25, 1917

• Women who desire to vote in primaries in 1918 must assess for poll tax today, the last day assessments can be made this year. Women who fail to assess this year will be forced to pay a penalty when they pay their poll tax next year. During the past week about 200 Little Rock and Argenta women assessed their poll tax. About 60 Argenta women were assessed during the last three days of last week by Miss Lulu Scruggs, chairman of the Argenta branch of the Pulaski County Suffrage Central Committee, who has been making a canvass of Argenta women, urging them to assess their poll tax to avoid paying $1 penalty next year.

50 years ago

June 25, 1967

HOT SPRINGS -- There is great discontent across the land "with intellectual, liberal, incompetent morons who are in charge, determining every phase and aspect of our lives," former Alabama Governor George C. Wallace told Arkansas newsmen here Saturday. Wallace said again that he was prepared to offer himself as a presidential candidate in 1968 if the two national political parties don't come up with a candidate he deems suitable. And if he runs, he said, "I will carry Arkansas."

25 years ago

June 25, 1992

VAN BUREN -- Alan Johnson, 43, of Ozark (Franklin County) said Wednesday that he accidentally killed Dr. Rebecca Johnson during a scheme they devised to double her financial assets, law enforcement authorities said Wednesday. He also said he dumped her body in the Arkansas River, authorities said. Johnson is expected to be charged with murder today in Crawford County Circuit Court in Van Buren. Rebecca Johnson, 53, also of Ozark, has been missing since June 17. "How true it is, we're not positive," Van Buren Police Chief Laban Dyer said of Alan Johnson's story.

10 years ago

June 25, 2007

• A North Little Rock man whose capital murder trial begins today in Pulaski County Circuit Court is expected to testify that he killed his girlfriend's father and another man in self defense last year. Anthony Johnson, 27, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Daniel "Dan" Green, 54, and Stephen Craig, 50, in January 2006 at Green's West 32nd Street home near Little Rock's Boyle Park. He faces a life sentence. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Metro on 06/25/2017