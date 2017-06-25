Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 25, 2017, 6:17 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Outdoors Calendar

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

1 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com 8 Hawghunter bass tournament. Webbers Falls, Arkansas 10 ramp. Joe Moon

(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673. 8 Anvil Jaw Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Josh (501) 804-1346

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com.

15 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com

15 Sherwood Bass Blub tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. sherwoodbassclub.com

15 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Lake Greeson. 4 p.m.-midnight. fatsacksbc.com

16 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing

(479) 459-4673

AUGUST

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com.

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com

12 Hawghunter bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway

(479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com

20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

Print Headline: Outdoors Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoors Calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online