Twix is our pet of the week. Around 5 years old, Twix is the perfect mix of zen and playful. She's perfectly fine with downtime and being loved on, but she's also happy to play in the yard and fetch. This friendly girl is a border collie/Akita mix. She's good with other dogs, walks great on a leash and would be a loyal, sweet companion.

Canine Close-Up

Charlie is a brown and black shepherd with lots of joy to give. Though still a puppy, he's good at walking on a leash and loves to play with other dogs. Charlie enjoys giving love and affection as much as he enjoys receiving it. This sweet boy has a pleasing personality.

Buddy is a 2-year-old corgi and is very popular at the Little Rock Animal Village. He doesn't bark and is great with children. He's more of an indoor pet and would make an awesome companion to keep you company. With his good looks and sweet disposition, Buddy is the perfect fellow.

Featured Felines

Almond Joy has been at the shelter since February and is beyond deserving of a real home. She's a female calico that is quite the beauty. As a bonus, she's as sweet as her name.

Boyd is a handsome blue-eyed fellow that is about 4 years old and is as low-key as they come. He's a little shy, but he warms up quickly to people. Boyd's modest and vigilant nature makes him perfect for someone seeking a companion that would automatically fit into their life.

Twix and friends can be adopted through the Little Rock Animal Village. More information is available at (501) 376-3067 and friendsoftheanimalvillage.org.

Metro on 06/25/2017