Plumlee pleased by 'tradition'

J.D. Plumlee felt he was ready to be a head coach.

Plumlee, 37, had been an assistant coach for four schools -- his alma mater Hot Springs Lakeside, Malvern, Harrison and Russellville.

But when Fountain Lake's head coaching position was open because Tommy Gilleran went to Lake Hamilton, Plumlee -- who was the offensive coordinator for Russellville's Class 6A state championship team last season -- jumped at the opportunity to get his first head coaching position.

Plumlee, a 1998 graduate of Lakeside, recognized Fountain Lake's head coaching stability, with Jerry Clay (1981-1987), John Utley (1988-1993), Marc Davis (1994-2002) and Gilleran (2003-2016) being the Cobras' four men in charge since 1981. It was the stability and tradition that sold him on Fountain Lake, which plays in the 7-4A Conference but won a state championship in 2009 when it was in Class 3A under Gilleran.

"Those guys have laid the foundation for football," Plumlee said. "It's a very, very rich tradition. So, to be able to come in as a first-time head coach and have that foundation laid and have the hard-nosed kids who love to work and love the weight room, to not have to change that culture is good."

Fountain Lake was 2-8 (2-5 in 7-4A) in 2016. The Cobras' top returning players include junior running back Andrew Roberson and senior wide receiver Parion Johnson.

"We've got some pieces," Plumlee said. "We just have to get after it."

Plumlee worked under Billy Dawson at Russellville for two seasons (2015-2016). That experience, Plumlee said, catapulted him into a head coaching position. In fact, Plumlee is one of two assistants from Dawson's Russellville coaching staff to land head coaching positions this offseason, joining Lance Parker, who was hired at Sheridan this offseason to replace Louis Campbell.

"I've been very fortunate to work for the bosses that I have had," Plumlee said.

Fountain Lake was running the Wing-T offense under Gilleran. But Plumlee is installing the Spread offense, which he said the players have embraced.

"We've got a lot of tough-nosed kids who play hard," said Plumlee, who has 55 players in the program. "It's been a fun change. We've got a long ways to go."

Fountain Lake hosts Pottsville in its season opener Sept. 1.

BENTONVILLE WEST

Something to build on

Bentonville West did not have any seniors in its first season in 2016.

The Wolverines made the playoffs anyway.

Bentonville West advanced to the Class 7A playoffs and hosted Cabot in a first-round game. The Wolverines lost to the Panthers, but being one of 12 teams in the state's highest classification postseason tournament was important as a young program, Coach Bryan Pratt said. He said the Wolverines have 110 players in the program.

"It was a big deal to be able to be in the playoffs," Pratt said. "Nobody in the state would have picked us to be a fourth-place finisher in the 7A-West and host a playoff game. That was a huge deal for our program.

"It fed into our offseason. It created excitement not only with our team, but in our community and in our school."

Bentonville West was led by quarterback Will Jarrett, who passed for 1,883 yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions as a sophomore.

"He's doing really well," Pratt said. "He's had a great offseason. He's been throwing the ball really well."

The Wolverines will open the season against Pryor, Okla., on Sept. 1.

JONESBORO

Patches for Adams

What is the biggest offseason question for Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman? Attempting to replace wide receiver Jonathan Adams.

Adams, the 2016-2017 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year who is headed to Arkansas State University, was one of the state's top players in 2016. He caught 76 passes for 1,402 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Senior Daishon Fountain is moving from running back to wide receiver. Juniors Tate Lutes and Jeremiah Tobar are also expected to contribute.

"There's going to be some drop-off from Jonathan Adams," Coleman said. "But we're going to make it seem like there's not going to be too much of a drop-off."

Jonesboro has participated in several team camps this summer, including one at Hoxie earlier this month. Coleman is pleased with his team's work during the offseason after a year in which it won the 6A-East Conference.

"We've got some great kids. They are working really hard," Coleman said. "We'll get to enjoy a couple of weeks off now [with the dead period]."

Jonesboro's first game is against Batesville on Aug. 29 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

EXTRA POINTS

Sylvan Hills junior kicker Tito Mendoza has been invited to the Ray Guy Kicking Camp on July 15-16 in Richmond, Ky. ... The Arkansas Activities Association's dead period begins Monday and runs through July 9. ... Defending Class 7A state champion Fayetteville, under new Coach Billy Dawson, will compete in one 7-on-7 tournament this summer, on July 13-15 at the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase at Shiloh Christian in Springdale. ... Little Rock Parkview will play Springdale, Rogers and Marion in the 2018-2019 nonconference cycle, Coach Brad Bolding said.

Sports on 06/25/2017