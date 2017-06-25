Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, June 25, 2017, 5:09 a.m.

Serbia crowd rallies for gay candidate

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:19 a.m. Updated today at 4:19 a.m.

People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Several dozen Serbian gays and transgender people marched Saturday in Belgrade, hailing the expected election of a first openly gay prime minister as historic for the Balkan country.

Activists gathered at a pride event in the city center under heavy police protection.

Serbia's gays have faced pressure and violence from extremist groups in the staunchly conservative nation. Activists demanded Saturday that the authorities do more to curb anti-gay sentiments after recent incidents against transgender people.

Meanwhile, Serbian lawmakers convened to start proceedings needed for the election of Ana Brnabic as the new premier. If confirmed, the 41-year-old Brnabic will become Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister.

A Section on 06/25/2017

Print Headline: Serbia crowd rallies for gay candidate

