Serbia crowd rallies for gay candidate
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:19 a.m. Updated today at 4:19 a.m.
BELGRADE, Serbia -- Several dozen Serbian gays and transgender people marched Saturday in Belgrade, hailing the expected election of a first openly gay prime minister as historic for the Balkan country.
Activists gathered at a pride event in the city center under heavy police protection.
Serbia's gays have faced pressure and violence from extremist groups in the staunchly conservative nation. Activists demanded Saturday that the authorities do more to curb anti-gay sentiments after recent incidents against transgender people.
Meanwhile, Serbian lawmakers convened to start proceedings needed for the election of Ana Brnabic as the new premier. If confirmed, the 41-year-old Brnabic will become Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister.
A Section on 06/25/2017
