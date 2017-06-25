PAPER TRAILS: Signing off with a fond look back

It's bittersweet, typing my final Paper Trails, a column I've written for nearly 14 years. There is sadness but also much gratitude. I'm thankful this paper's former executive editor, Griffin Smith, saw something in this former reporter and gave me this opportunity.

It's been my dream job in journalism.

But everything has its seasons, and I am honored and thrilled to be launching a renewed career in public relations (where I previously worked briefly) at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Myeloma Institute. The institute, as I said in last week's column, researches this blood disease and has treated patients from every state in this nation and from 50-plus countries. My task will be to share the stories of the scientists, clinicians and patients.

But today I glance back, recalling the stories I've been privileged to share here.

How to choose just 10 of my favorite columns? Or even 100? After having written more than 1,400 columns here, this is my toughest assignment to date.

The column was off and running in early 2004 with coverage of reality show contestants with Arkansas ties like Amy Henry, who spent her childhood summers in Lake Village. A lot has changed since then. The host of the show on which she appeared -- NBC's The Apprentice -- is now president of the United States.

Speaking of presidents, my first year of writing the column featured much on the building and grand opening of the Clinton Presidential Center that fall.

A personal highlight was when I just happened to be visiting the new Clinton Museum store when Bill stopped in to check it out. I lucked out again when, in touring the new library before it opened, I found myself placed in a group with directors from all the other presidential libraries across the country. Of course, I interviewed several of them during our tour.

August of the next year brought the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina to New Orleans, washing away my childhood home and my parents' lives (jobs, friends and community). Thankfully, they left before the waters rose. My parents rebuilt their lives here. Throughout their ordeal, I chronicled their story, hoping to put a face on those affected by Katrina for my readers.

From there, it's been an array of human interest stories ranging from rock groupie Connie Hamzy of Little Rock, to the country music Hall of Famers and Sparkman natives Jim Ed, Maxine and Bonnie Brown, mixed in with a few outrageous tales and lots of Arkansans making news (good and bad) on the national scene.

I sign off with much gratitude to those who've tipped me off and those who allowed me to share their stories; the editors who've allowed me to remain, caught my mistakes and polished my copy; and most importantly, the readers who've visited whenever I was here. A mere "Thank you" seems so inadequate.

