Little Rock notebook

Water-bill survey praises LR's value

Residential water bills in central Arkansas are among the nation's lowest, according to an annual review of utility costs conducted by Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

Households in the area pay $20.05 for 7,480 gallons of water, the third-lowest rate among 43 water providers surveyed nationally.

Central Arkansas Water bills are more expensive than Orlando, Fla., and Memphis, but cheaper than Phoenix and Lincoln, Neb., for rates at 1,000 cubic feet of use. Every 1,000 cubic feet equals 7,480 gallons.

In other utilities, among the same 43 locations, Little Rock ranks 15th in residential electric rates, 18th in residential winter bills, 26th in residential wastewater bills and 32nd in residential gas rates, according to the report.

Sewer agency gets new name, slogan

Little Rock's sewer agency has changed its name from Wastewater to Water Reclamation in an effort to "more clearly communicate" its purpose and future direction, officials announced Thursday.

The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority also unveiled a new logo and a new slogan -- "One Water. One Future."

"We don't waste water; we reclaim it, clean it and recycle it back into the Arkansas River," Greg Ramon, the agency's chief executive, said in a statement. "The treated water we release into the Arkansas River surpasses current water quality standards."

New fire engines to cost city $1.1M

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday agreed to spend $1.1 million on two new fire engines, including one for the yet-to-be-built station in the city's southwest.

Little Rock will draw from a short-term loan -- approved by city directors in November -- to pay Sunbelt Fire for the pumper trucks. The loan, which must be repaid in five years, also will cover $3.2 million to build the Southwest Little Rock Fire Station at Stagecoach Road north of Baseline Road, which will be the city's 22nd station.

The second pumper truck that city directors agreed to purchase will replace a 1996 model in use at the station at 7003 Cantrell Road, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Coney said.

Construction of the new southwest station is tentatively set to begin later this year, Coney said.

Aside from the pumper truck, Little Rock may relocate some heavy-rescue equipment to the new station, said Coney, who doesn't anticipate the city would have to purchase any additional equipment for the new station.

When city directors authorized the loan, they agreed to use future sales tax revenue to pay down the debt.

Little Rock's newest fire station, at 4500 Rahling Road, opened in 2012.

Dave Rosen band set for library event

The Dave Rosen Big Band will perform a patriotic concert featuring jazz, swing and pop songs as part of the Central Arkansas Library System's summer music project.

The 17-piece concert starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Library to screen Lugosi horror film

The Central Arkansas Library System will screen the 76-year-old horror film Invisible Ghost as its summer-long Terror Tuesday series continues this week.

The 64-minute movie focuses on a town's leading resident who becomes a homicidal maniac after his wife leaves him, according to the Internet Movie Database. It stars Bela Lugosi, Polly Ann Young and John McGuire.

Released in 1941, it is the oldest film the library will show as part of the summer series.

The 6 p.m. showing is at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Admission is $2, and tickets are available at cals.org.

Metro on 06/25/2017