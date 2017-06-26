18-year-old sought after shooting at central Arkansas apartment complex injures 1

A man is sought after a shooting at an apartment complex in central Arkansas left someone hurt last week, police said.

Tarik Slater, 18, of Jacksonville is wanted on a charge of first-degree battery, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department.

The agency said it responded Friday to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Stanphil Road in Jacksonville.

A victim at the complex was found with a single gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release. Her identity was not released.

Police said Slater could be traveling in a green SUV and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.