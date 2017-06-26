Home / Latest News /
18-year-old sought after shooting at central Arkansas apartment complex injures 1
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A man is sought after a shooting at an apartment complex in central Arkansas left someone hurt last week, police said.
Tarik Slater, 18, of Jacksonville is wanted on a charge of first-degree battery, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department.
The agency said it responded Friday to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Stanphil Road in Jacksonville.
A victim at the complex was found with a single gunshot wound to her arm and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the release. Her identity was not released.
Police said Slater could be traveling in a green SUV and is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: 18-year-old sought after shooting at central Arkansas apartment complex injures 1
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
YoungHog says... June 26, 2017 at 12:08 p.m.
hoping he will be caught..
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.