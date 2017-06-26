Ohio websites hacked, show ISIS praise

The websites of Ohio Gov. John Kasich and state government agencies were hacked Sunday with a posting professing love for the Islamic State militant group.

Ten state websites and two servers were affected, and they were taken offline for an investigation into how the hackers were able to deface them, said Tom Hoyt, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

The governor's website wasn't loading Sunday afternoon, and a cached version showed the message "hacked by Team System Dz." It said, "You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries" and added, "I love Islamic state."

Kasich spokesman Emmalee Kalmbach said in a statement that "as soon as we were notified of the situation, we immediately began to correct it, and will continue to monitor until fully resolved."

The same pro-Islamic State message, accompanied by music, appeared Sunday on the website for Brookhaven, a town on New York's Long Island about 50 miles from Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

SpaceX rocket launch carries satellites

LOS ANGELES -- A SpaceX rocket carried 10 communications satellites into orbit from California on Sunday, two days after the company successfully launched a satellite from Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off through low-lying fog Sunday afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles. It carried a second batch of satellites for Iridium Communications, which is replacing its orbiting fleet.

About seven minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first-stage booster returned to Earth and landed on a floating platform on a ship in the Pacific Ocean, while the rocket's second stage continued to carry the satellites toward orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 on Friday launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., and boosted a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit. Its first stage was recovered after landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX,has said reusing rocket components will drive down the cost of space launches.

Iridium plans to place 75 new satellites for its mobile voice and data communications system by mid-2018, requiring six more launches, all by SpaceX.

Girl taken hostage in Las Vegas rescued

LAS VEGAS -- Authorities on Sunday said a 4-year-old girl was rescued from a hostage situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot a heavily armed man.

Police were initially called Saturday night about a woman wounded by a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in northwest Las Vegas. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police said a man with a handgun started firing shots after officers approached a home where the shooting reportedly occurred during a domestic dispute.

As crisis negotiators surrounded the property, authorities learned that the girl was in the house.

Police said the man fired shots at a tactical team when the officers stormed inside early Sunday, more than two hours after the initial call. Police said a group of four officers returned fire, striking the man.

The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The Clark County coroner's office had not released the man's identity as of Sunday afternoon.

Police believed that the child could have been in imminent danger, as the man had six firearms and fired at least seven shots from inside the home before officers went inside, said Capt. Kelly McMahill of the Las Vegas Police Department.

Crowd catches teen in fall from N.Y. ride

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -- A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

The 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Del., was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County sheriff's office said.

The accident happened on the Sky Ride at Six Flags, about 55 miles north of Albany. Video posted online of the accident shows her dangling from the green gondola as a crowd gathers below her, before she loses her grip and falls.

It's not clear yet how she slipped under the safety bar.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the girl was riding the attraction with a child relative, then fell from a stationary two-person car. The ride was stopped by an operator who received word of a rider in distress, officials said.

Authorities said the girl fell from the car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd.

Officials inspected the ride and said Sunday that it was in working order.

