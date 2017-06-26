After ordering 'irritating' passenger out of car, Little Rock man shot at, robbed of vehicle, police say

A 20-year-old Little Rock man told police he was shot at and robbed of the car he was driving after he told a passenger to get out, authorities said.

The victim said he was driving his sister's Hyundai Sonata early Saturday when he ordered a 19-year-old passenger to get out of the vehicle "due to him irritating him," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim stopped the car around 3 a.m. at a grocery store parking lot on 12th Street in Little Rock. At one point, he got out of the vehicle and the teen passenger pulled out a gun "and fired two rounds towards his direction," police wrote in the report.

The teen then got in the car and drove off, police said, noting the vehicle was later involved in a pursuit in North Little Rock and recovered near Crystal Hill Road and Interstate 40.

The report identified the suspect but did not indicate he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.