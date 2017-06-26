Arkansas man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat, raping her

A 44-year-old man is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a baseball bat and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him in Arkansas.

Jason Lynn Donaldson of Clarksville was arrested early Friday on charges of second-degree battery and rape.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to several calls of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Shady Grove Road in Clarksville on Friday, a news release states.

At the scene, an unconscious man was found in front of an apartment door, and another victim, a woman, was found with an injury to her head.

Davidson was also found inside the apartment, police said. He was interviewed on scene before being arrested and transported to the Johnson County jail.

Authorities said the victims were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Donaldson remained jailed as of Monday morning in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster. He is set to appear July 6 in court.