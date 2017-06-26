Arkansas teen accused of shooting vehicle with pellet gun, breaking friend's jaw

An Arkansas man is accused of shooting at a vehicle with a pellet gun and punching his friend several times last month, leaving the teen with a broken jaw.

Derrick La’Keith Chambers Jr. 18, of Hot Springs was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief, according to the Sentinel-Record.

The Hot Springs newspaper, citing the case affidavit, reported that the Hot Springs Police Department responded last month to a home the 600 block of Ward Street in Hot Springs in reference to a battery.

The 18-year-old victim, a friend of Chambers, told authorities that Chambers came to his residence to retrieve some belongings.

Chambers later asked the victim to come to the side of the house so the two could leak, at which point Chambers punched the victim once on each side of his jaw, got into a vehicle and fled, police said.

The victim had injuries that required him to undergo surgery and have metal screws and plates in the side of his jaw. He was found bleeding from his mouth, authorities said.

On Thursday, authorities responded to a disturbance at Chambers’ residence and made contact with a victim who said her vehicle had been shot with a pellet gun.

The damage, Chambers said, resulted from an argument in which the victim reportedly grabbed a wrench and threw it at him.

As the altercation continued, Chambers shot at the vehicle “several times” as the victim walked back to her car, the Sentinel-Record reported.

Chambers remained at the Garland County jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $7,500 bond, records show. He is set to appear in court July 11.

Read the Sentinel-Record's story here.