Arkansas man pleads not guilty to robbing, pistol-whipping grandmother

A 20-year-old Arkansas man has pleaded not guilty to pistol-whipping his grandmother during a robbery last month, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday.

Jonathan William Marshall, 20, entered the plea during an arraignment in Benton County Circuit Court. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property.

Marshall is accused of breaking into his 83-year-old grandmother's home in Rogers, hitting her multiple times in the head with a pistol and taking jewelry and a computer, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. Police say Marshall wore a mask during the break-in, which happened May 18.

The victim had to be placed on a ventilator to help her breathe after suffering injuries that included broken vertebrae and bleeding on the brain, court documents show.

Click here to read the full story in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.